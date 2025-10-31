MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan renew rivalry in must-win Super Cup derby for semi-final berth

Both sides enter the clash with four points each but East Bengal hold the edge on goal difference as Oscar Bruzon and Jose Molina eye a decisive win in the Goan showdown

Our Bureau Published 31.10.25, 08:40 AM
East Bengal players practise at the Salvador do Mundo training ground in Goa on Thursday. (Picture courtesy: EEB)

East Bengal players practise at the Salvador do Mundo training ground in Goa on Thursday. (Picture courtesy: EEB)

East Bengal will get a chance to avenge their IFA Shield final loss to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant when they face off once more in the Group A match of the Super Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Friday.

This is the third time that Indian football’s two most popular clubs will play each other this season.

In August, East Bengal had defeated Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup in Calcutta. The IFA Shield final was on October 18.

“No matches, no football but third derby,” Bagan coach Jose Molina’s post-match quote after Tuesday’s goalless match against Dempo Sports Club was spot on.

This final Group A clash carries permutations as intricate as the rivalry itself. If either East Bengal or Mohun Bagan win the derby, the winners will march into the semi-finals. However, if the match ends goalless, the result of the earlier match between Dempo and Chennaiyin FC in Bambolim will determine the outcome.

Both East Bengal and Bagan have four points each from two matches, but the former are the group leaders, due to superior goal difference.

“Bagan can score at any moment. So we will go out to win. Our mentality will be the same from the first minute to the last,” East Bengal coach Oscar Bruzon said on
Friday.

“It’ll come down to who take their chances,” was Molina’s take.

