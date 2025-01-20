From bad to worse: East Bengal suffers 1-0 loss to FC Goa

East Bengal’s wretched form in ISL-XI continued as they lost 1-0 to FC Goa at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

The Gaurs moved to the second spot in the points table with their eighth victory of the season, having 30 points to their name from 16 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Bengal remain 11th in the 13-team league with 14 points from 16. This was their 10th defeat.

Brison Fernandes’ sixth goal of this campaign proved enough for the home team to clinch the triumph, in a game where they took three shots on target, as opposed to six of East Bengal.

East Bengal defender Hijazi Maher conceded a corner. Borja Herrera picked the ball on the right flank and curled in a cross for Fernandes, who headed the ball in from the centre of the box in the 13th minute.

East Bengal started well. Lal Chungnunga set up a sharp delivery for PV Vishnu outside the box in the third minute, but the latter's effort was off-target.

East Bengal’s new signing Richard Celis tested his luck from considerable distance after receiving a ball from Dimitrios Diamantakos.

His right-footed effort on the left was too high to the target though.