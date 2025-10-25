East Bengal and Bagan begin campaign today

The Super Cup 2025-26 kicks off with two Group A fixtures in Goa on Saturday.

East Bengal face Dempo Sports Club at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant cross swords with Chennaiyin FC at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Bengal will step onto the field after participating in two pre-season tournaments, having reached the semi-finals of the Durand Cup and the final of the IFA Shield.

“Our players are up to the challenge. We want to reclaim the Cup,” coach Oscar Bruzon said on Friday.

Set for a showdown against Goa’s Dempo in the opener, Bruzon is aware of the historical weight behind their opponents’ name (they have won the I-League on five occasions).

“We know what this club was before, and probably they too want to come back and put their mark on this tournament. But it’s better to focus on ourselves,” he said.

Molina upbeat

Bagan, last season’s ISL Shield and Cup winners, have arrived in Goa after being crowned champions of the IFA Shield ewcwntly, defeating East Bengal in the final.

Jamie Maclaren during a training session. MBSG on X

Head coach Jose Molina sounded optimistic about Bagan’s pursuit of yet another title, advocating a balance between defence and attack.

“For me, it is important that we strike a balance between defence and attack, and prepare the team for all possibilities. We have the same conviction in terms of scoring as we have in terms of not conceding,” Molina said on Friday.

Former ISL winners Chennaiyin FC have an all-Indian side, though Bagan are wary of the threat they pose.

“They have some quality players. We have to be careful,” the Spaniard warned.