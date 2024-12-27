ISL: Hyderabad FC desperate for a win as East Bengal eye a hat-trick of victories

East Bengal FC will look to maintain their recent resurgence and extend their dominance over Hyderabad FC when the two sides face off in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The Red & Gold Brigade, currently on a strong run of form, have won four of their last five matches, reigniting their campaign with a revitalized attack that has scored nine goals in the same period.

Their recent head-to-head record against Hyderabad FC further boosts their confidence, having completed a league double over them last season.

East Bengal will aim to make it three consecutive wins against their opponents, who are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Hyderabad FC, winless in their last five matches, find themselves in 12th place with just seven points from 12 games.

Their defensive frailties have been a significant concern, which East Bengal’s attacking unit, led by Cleiton Silva and Naorem Mahesh Singh, will look to exploit.

Despite their struggles, Hyderabad FC will hope to capitalize on home advantage and arrest their losing streak.

For East Bengal, however, this match represents an opportunity to climb further up the standings.

Currently 11th with 13 points, a win could mark another step in their journey toward the top half of the table.

With momentum firmly on their side, East Bengal FC will be eager to end the year on a high and continue their upward trajectory in the league.



