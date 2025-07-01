David slays Goliath: When football minnows like Al-Hilal took the big guns down

Manchester City, valued at $4.99 billion and ranked as the fifth most valuable football club in the world, were knocked out by Al-Hilal — a team from the Saudi Pro League.

For years, Saudi football has been seen as a final stop for players nearing retirement. But with this stunning upset, Al-Hilal is beginning to rewrite that script.

Football today is dominated by billion-dollar clubs and money-loaded transfers but its true romance lies elsewhere, in the pulsating drama of the underdogs.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Brazil’s Fluminense brought that romance back to life with stunning victories over Manchester City and Inter Milan, respectively, in the revamped 32-team Club World Cup.

Every once in a while, the game sheds its hierarchy and lets the Davids of the pitch swing freely at the Goliaths. And when they strike, whether it’s a debutant on the World Cup stage toppling a reigning world champion or a nation ranked outside the top 100 flooring a tournament favourite — the result is pure, unfiltered magic.

This is not just about scorelines. It’s about belief. About grit overpowering glamour. About unknown names becoming cult legends in a single night.

Nights like these make the minnows of football remind us that, in this game, history is never safe, and giants can and do — fall.

Al Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ali Lajami celebrate as Manchester City's Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush look dejected after the match. (Reuters)

In a thrilling 4-3 win over Pep Guardiola's City, Al Hilal eliminated the former Premier League champions from the tournament in the round of 16.

Manchester City took the early lead at Camping World Stadium through Bernardo Silva, who converted a cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri in the 10th minute. But Al Hilal’s persistence paid off. In a back-and-forth encounter, the Saudi side equalised and pulled ahead multiple times, capitalising on City’s defensive frailties.

Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal in front 3-2 in the 94th minute, only for Phil Foden — a substitute who had entered four minutes earlier — to draw City level in the 104th.

But the decisive blow came from Marcos Leonardo, who scored his second of the night in the 112th minute, pouncing on a rebound after Ederson had saved a header from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stood tall for Al Hilal, producing crucial saves throughout the match to preserve the lead. The Saudi club now advances to face Brazil’s Fluminense, who orchestrated a shock of their own just hours earlier.

Fluminense's Thiago Silva celebrates after Hercules scores their second goal as Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez looks on. (Reuters)

Fluminense, widely considered one of the tournament's biggest underdogs, pulled off a 2-0 upset against Champions League runners-up Inter Milan. Tipped to exit in the group stage and given only a 0.05 per cent chance of lifting the title by Opta, the Brazilian side has defied expectations under the leadership of charismatic manager Renato Gaucho.

Colombian winger Jhon Arias and striker German Cano once again delivered for Fluminense, whose grit and determination have been the hallmarks of their campaign.

These victories sent shockwaves through the football world, bringing back memories of other great upsets the sport has witnessed. Moments when the hierarchy of the game crumbled under the weight of belief, courage and resilience.

Senegal vs France (2002 World Cup) — 1-0

The tournament opener in Korea/Japan saw World Cup debutants Senegal stun reigning champions France.

Papa Bouba Diop’s goal was enough to sink Les Bleus, who ended the group stage at the bottom with just one point. Senegal’s spirited run continued to the quarter-finals.

North Korea vs Italy (1966 World Cup) — 1-0

In one of the sport's most iconic shocks, debutants North Korea eliminated Italy from the 1966 World Cup with a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough’s Ayresome Park, courtesy of a goal by Pak Doo-ik.

Cameroon vs Argentina (1990 World Cup) — 1-0

Reigning champions Argentina fell to a fearless Cameroon side in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Despite being reduced to nine men, Cameroon held on after François Omam-Biyik's header, paving the way to a historic quarter-final run.

South Korea vs Italy (2002 World Cup) — 2-1

Co-hosts South Korea shocked Italy in the Round of 16 with a golden goal from Ahn Jung-hwan, who had been playing in Italy prior to the tournament.

The win fuelled South Korea’s fairytale journey to the semi-finals.

Spain vs Switzerland (2010 World Cup) — 1-0

Gelson Fernandes’ goal marked a rare blemish in what would eventually become Spain’s title-winning run.

