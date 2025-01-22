Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund sacks coach Nuri Sahin after Champions league defeat to Bologna

Borussia Dortmund has fired coach Nuri Sahin, the German soccer club said on Wednesday after a shock loss to Bologna in the Champions League that stretched their losing run to four games across all competitions.

Goals in a matter of seconds in the second half from substitutes Thijs Dallinga and Samuel Iling-Junior gave Bologna their first ever win in the modern version of Europe's elite club competition and handed Dortmund their fourth straight defeat in all competitions. It’s the poor run of form that has prompted the club to make a change.

"Borussia Dortmund has released head coach Nuri Sahin with immediate effect following an internal analysis of recent sporting developments," said the club in a statement.

Several German media outlets had reported the move earlier.

The club's latest performance downturn compelled a review that resulted in a decision to change leadership, hoping to turn their fortunes around amid ongoing competitive challenges.