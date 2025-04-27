Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 to win 32nd Copa del Rey

A Jules Kounde goal in the dying minutes of extra time handed Barcelona a dramatic 3-2 win over fierce rivals Real Madrid in an enthralling Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

Barca won a record-extending 32nd Spanish Cup title thanks to a stunning strike from the French defender, who slotted in a low drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards in the 116th minute.

Pedri put them ahead in the 28th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from outside the box in a first-half dominated by Barca.

However, Real took control in the second half as Kylian Mbappe, who was absent from the starting XI as he has yet to regain full fitness from an ankle injury, came off the bench to score the equaliser from a free kick in the 70th minute.

Aurelien Tchouameni gave Real Madrid the lead seven minutes later with a towering header from a corner before Ferran Torres found the equaliser in a counter attack in the 84th minute that took the game to extra time.

Just when it seemed like the title would have to be settled in a penalty shootout, Kounde finally scored the winner that earned Barca the title.