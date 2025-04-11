La Liga: Barcelona aim to widen lead as Leganes fight to escape relegation zone

La Liga leaders Barcelona will not take Leganes lightly and are expecting a tough test at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday with the home side fighting to stay up, manager Hansi Flick said on the eve of the match.

While Barca have the opportunity to extend their advantage atop the standings, where they are four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with eight rounds of matches left, Leganes are 18th with 28 points, two points below the safety zone.

The Catalans will be out to avenge a shock 1-0 home loss in December to Leganes, who also beat third-placed Atletico Madrid in January and nearly upset Real before losing 3-2 in March.

"They're a team that defends very well and they know how to attack deep. We have to be careful in this match because now we're first and we have to prove it. They're also fighting against relegation. It will be a tough game," Flick told reporters on Friday.

"When we talk to the staff we consider every game coming up as the most important because we only have eight games left and they are all of great importance ... We have to focus. It's important to show our strength for the full 90 minutes.

"We're in a process that started at the beginning of the season. We train hard, focused. If you want to be a champion you have to show it. And you show it not only in the big games, but also in games like this one."

Midfielder Dani Olmo has been nursing an adductor injury and asked if he will play, Flick said: "No, he won't even come with the group. He'll stay here resting, training and recovering. In this situation, the best thing is for him to stay here."

The German was also asked about his contract situation. The 60-year-old, who has coached Bayern Munich and Germany, moved to Barca in May last year, signing a contract until June 2026.

"I really appreciate and enjoy what I have here ... This for me is unique in my career because I see in the locker room an atmosphere that is fantastic. This is a family ... Besides, I have a good time and I enjoy Barcelona," Flick said.

"I have a lot of energy, I'm thinking about what we can do and what we can improve because we can still improve a lot.

"I'm not a coach who wants to sign a new contract for three more years, because then I might think, 'Well, I have room for improvement', what I like is to work day-by-day for this club.

"One year and we'll see what happens. That's the situation. And if we remain happy, we'll see what happens. We don't know what will happen. I work day-by-day. I would like to end the work I do here on a positive note."