AIFF members' plan to remove president and BJP functionary Kalyan Chaubey takes shape

The member associations of All India Football Federation (AIFF) plan to bring a no-confidence motion against president and BJP functionary Kalyan Chaubey.

They are banking on a push from two senior politicians of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance dispensation.

One of the politicians is Praful Patel, the former AIFF president, and the second is a senior BJP leader and an office-bearer of a football association in north India.

Chaubey defeated former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia and took over as AIFF president from Patel in September 2022.

Former AIFF secretary-general Shaji Prabhakaran is also taking an active part. Prabhakaran was unceremoniously removed from his position in November 2023.

Some members, maybe 12, could meet Patel, a senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader and Rajya Sabha member, in New Delhi after the February 1 budget and take the matter forward.

“Yes, we are bringing a no-confidence motion. It has gathered pace and we have the support of at least 24 associations,” a senior official told The Telegraph on Friday.

The AIFF has 36 member associations. Two affiliated units — Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir — do not have any voting rights due to their internal strife.

The AIFF constitution says “The Executive Committee shall convene the Special General Body Meeting if one-third of the Member Associations make such a request in writing.

“The request shall mention the items for the agenda. The Special General Body Meeting shall be held within 60 (sixty) days of receipt of the request.”

If the members bring the no-confidence motion, Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will send representatives to oversee the Special General Body Meeting. “That’s the process,” an official, who is following the development closely, said.

Officials The Telegraph spoke to stated that they have nothing personal against Chaubey. “We are fighting against the system,” one official said.

“Football is suffering and the buck stops at the president’s office. He should be held accountable for all the filth that has engulfed the federation,” another official alleged.

After becoming president, Chaubey promised more transparency and professionalism. There was hope all around as Chaubey himself was a goalkeeper of repute.

His detractors though allege that Indian football, 126 in the latest Fifa rankings, has gone from bad to worse.

The Chaubey camp sounded confident and termed the plan to oust the president as much ado about nothing.

"They do not have the numbers. Let them get one-third members first. A lot of good things happened since Chaubey took charge. More than 300 matches are shown live across different platforms. New stadiums are coming up. Football is more pan-India now," a source close to Chaubey said on Friday night.

The I-League, I-League 2, Indian Women's League, men's and women's senior football championships are either telecast live or streamed and a member of the rival camp agreed the AIFF president should be lauded for that.