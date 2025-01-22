Ronaldo scores twice in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win, moves to top of Saudi Pro League scoring chart

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Al-Nassr in a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej on Tuesday to move atop the Saudi Pro League goalscoring standings above Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karim Benzema.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner fired Al-Nassr into the lead after 65 minutes, finding the net with a low shot from the edge of the area for his 100th goal contribution since joining the Riyadh club in December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo also got to 919 career goals after scoring an important brace for Al-Nassr.

While Al-Khaleej made it 1-1 after 80 minutes, Sultan Al-Ghannam quickly restored the lead for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo sealed victory eight minutes into stoppage time from close range for his 13th Saudi Pro League goal of the season. He is one ahead of Mitrovic of Al-Hilal and two in front of Benzema of Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr climbed into third but is 11 points behind Al-Hilal, which later defeated Al-Wehda 4-1 to go three points clear of Al-Ittihad.