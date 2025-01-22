MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Ronaldo scores twice in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win, moves to top of Saudi Pro League scoring chart

Cristiano sealed victory eight minutes into stoppage time from close range for his 13th league goal of the season

AP Published 22.01.25, 09:46 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after netting a brace against Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after netting a brace against Al-Khaleej in Saudi Pro League. X/@Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Al-Nassr in a 3-1 victory over Al-Khaleej on Tuesday to move atop the Saudi Pro League goalscoring standings above Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karim Benzema.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner fired Al-Nassr into the lead after 65 minutes, finding the net with a low shot from the edge of the area for his 100th goal contribution since joining the Riyadh club in December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo also got to 919 career goals after scoring an important brace for Al-Nassr.

Also Read

While Al-Khaleej made it 1-1 after 80 minutes, Sultan Al-Ghannam quickly restored the lead for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo sealed victory eight minutes into stoppage time from close range for his 13th Saudi Pro League goal of the season. He is one ahead of Mitrovic of Al-Hilal and two in front of Benzema of Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr climbed into third but is 11 points behind Al-Hilal, which later defeated Al-Wehda 4-1 to go three points clear of Al-Ittihad.

RELATED TOPICS

Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

I like both sides of argument on H-1B, but also like very competent people: Trump

I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do, says Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

We're thinking about going to the Middle East. But not yet, as hostages are coming back right now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT