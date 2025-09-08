AIFF forms 3-member committee to oversee tender process for selecting new commercial partner

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formed a three-member committee headed by former judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to oversee the entire tender process for selecting its new commercial partner as per a directive of the Supreme Court.

The September 2 order of the apex court, before which a case relating to the constitution of the AIFF is pending, had also cleared the way for conducting the ISL.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To oversee the selection process, the Executive Committee (of the AIFF) resolved to form a three-member Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC). The BEC will be chaired by Hon'ble Justice L Nageswara Rao, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India," the AIFF said in a statement on Sunday.

The other two officials of the committee are Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Audit and Compliance Committee member Kesavaran Murugasu and AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

The decision to form the three-member committee was taken by the AIFF executive committee after a virtual meeting on Saturday night.

The AIFF also decided to hold the Super Cup — a domestic tournament open to clubs across multiple tiers — from October 25 to November 22 in a phased manner.

"(The executive committee) approved the Federation's Request for Quotation (RFQ) process for selecting an agency to manage and award the rights to monetise AIFF's commercial properties for a limited term," the AIFF said.

The AIFF put an RFQ for the selection of an agency on its website on Sunday, and the last date for submission of bids is September 14.

The duration of the commercial rights, it is understood, will be a matter of internal discussion and is likely to be multi-year, rather than too short.