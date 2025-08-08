AIFF confirms ISL to go ahead, outlines 2025-26 season amid clubs' salary freeze

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday convened a meeting with Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in the capital, assuring them that the 2025-26 season will take place in the country despite weeks of uncertainty over its schedule.

The meeting, chaired by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, was attended by CEOs of 13 clubs, representatives from Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and senior AIFF officials including vice-president N.A. Haris, treasurer Kipa Ajay, finance committee chairperson Menla Ethenpa and league committee chairperson Lalnghinglova Hmar.

Chaubey confirmed that both the ISL and the Super Cup will be held, with the latter proposed as a curtain raiser to the league in either the second or third week of September.

This will mark the second edition of the Super Cup this year after the April-May tournament. The ISL, which begins in mid-September, will therefore be delayed by several weeks.

The Super Cup’s timing is intended to allow clubs six to eight weeks of pre-season and to ensure the season concludes by May 31, 2026, preserving India’s eligibility for AFC competitions.

A follow-up meeting is expected within 7 to 10 days to finalise the Super Cup kick-off date and related logistics.

Chaubey said 11 ISL teams were present in person while Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal and Odisha FC joined virtually.

The uncertainty stems from an ongoing Supreme Court case over the AIFF constitution, filed by Ranjit Bajaj of Minerva Punjab Academy, which has barred the federation from signing any new commercial agreement with FSDL.

The current 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA), signed in 2010, ends on December 8. Without clarity on renewal, FSDL has kept the season on hold.

Chaubey said the AIFF and clubs may consider changes to the league format to reduce logistical costs. He stressed that club operations, including player and staff payments, are internal matters in which the federation cannot intervene.

The impasse has already affected several teams.

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced a temporary suspension of operations for first-team players and staff, becoming the third club after Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC to do so.

Bengaluru FC on Monday told players, including captain Sunil Chhetri, that all remuneration payments were being suspended due to the “unprecedented” situation.

Odisha FC had also suspended salaries, while Kerala Blasters have implemented staff pay cuts and may extend them to players. NorthEast United FC and other clubs have also halted payments.

Half of the ISL clubs — Odisha, Bengaluru, Kerala Blasters, Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad and Mumbai City — have yet to start pre-season training.

FC Goa are the exception, beginning preparations early for their AFC Champions League Two playoff against Al Seeb on August 13.

Eight clubs — Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and FC Goa — had on July 28 sent a joint letter to the AIFF requesting urgent clarity on the calendar.

Chaubey concluded that normalcy would return once clubs begin pre-season and reiterated that all football activities and tournaments, including the ISL, will proceed as committed.

He pointed to the ongoing national team camps in Bengaluru, the U20 women’s campaign at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers in Myanmar, and the AIFF Futsal Club Championship in Rudrapur as proof that Indian football remains active.