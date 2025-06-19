MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After no-show at Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal, Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe hospitalised

Coach Xabi Alonso said he hoped the France international would be available for the team's next game against Pachuca on June 22

AP Published 19.06.25, 08:11 PM
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe Picture from social media

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized with an acute case of gastroenteritis, the Spanish club said Thursday.

World Cup winner Mbappe missed Madrid's opening game at the Club World Cup against Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday because of a fever.

Coach Xabi Alonso said he hoped the France international would be available for the team's next game against Pachuca on Sunday. But his hospitalization casts doubt over what part he might be able to play in the monthlong tournament in the United States.

“Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” Madrid said in a statement.

