A win away from double, Mohun Bagan feel at home as ISL final looms

Last time Bengaluru FC visited Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium, their Spanish coach Gerard Zaragoza had said: “We want to play again against them.”

That was on January 27 and he was speaking after Bagan rode a Liston Colaco strike to win the ISL-XI match 1-0.

Bengaluru FC, at that point in time, were in the middle of a slump, losing a string of matches in January. Yet in that game, if luck was on their side, they could have at least managed a point. They, however, recovered well in the final stage of the league phase to earn a playoff berth, where they were on a roll.

Bengaluru FC went past Mumbai City FC in the one-leg eliminator and then got the better of FC Goa in the semi-finals. And here they are for the ISL-XI Cup final battle with Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s like our second home. We will be playing here for the third time here this season. We lost the Durand Cup (semi-final) and the ISL-XI return leg. But tomorrow is a final. It’s different,” Zaragoza said at the pre-match news conference on Friday.

It will not be easy for Bengaluru FC against Jose Molina’s men who are unbeaten at home in this ISL. The League Shield winners are on the cusp of a double and by Molina’s admission, they would do everything they have to win the Cup.

“We are ready. All the players are motivated. The team has switched on the final mode. We have the home support, which is a huge plus for us,” Molina said.

Bagan had a tough semi-final against Jamshedpur FC. After losing the first leg in Jamshedpur, they required a late second goal — a beauty from Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte — to earn a place in the final.

Bagan did struggle to break down a resolute Jamshedpur FC defence and Molina’s joyous run on the sidelines after the second goal showed how relieved he was.

“Jamshedpur were tough, but Bengaluru FC will pose a different challenge. They are the team in form and we have to be cautious,” the Spaniard said.

Much of the credit for Bagan’s success this season goes to the defence — captain Subhasish Bose on the left, the central defender duo of Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez and Asish Rai on the right. Bose (six), Rodriguez (five) and Aldred (2) have 13 goals amongst themselves. Add to that the 16 clean sheets maintained by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

Then there is Apuia, who has become a vital cog in the Bagan wheel in his very first season with the green and maroon brigade.

It took time for him to get his first goal, but Apuia, as the defensive midfielder, has given Bagan a different dimension. Zaragoza was right when he said Bagan were not just about (Jason) Cummings or (Jamie) Maclaren or (Dimitri) Petratos. “Players like Apuia and Subhasish bring a lot to the table,” he said.

Zaragoza has one player who can still silence a hostile stadium. Ask FC Goa and they will vouch for it.

Sunil Chhetri, at 40, still has the panache to score goals and he is getting loads of them.

Coming off the bench, his 14th goal of this ISL — a header at the death at FC Goa earlier this week — made the difference and Zaragoza hopes his captain does something similar on Saturday.

“He’s a headache for me. Sunil is killing my mind every single day, every single training session. He wants to be the best in everything. I need him again tomorrow (Saturday),” Zaragoza said.

Still, it’s Bagan who will be the favourites. They could not do a double last season, onSaturday they look primed for that.