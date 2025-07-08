A pair of umbrellas to treat injured knee: 'Innovative' aid for Railway FC's Tarak Hembram

Mohun Bagan Super Giant recorded their second win on the trot defeating Railway FC 2-0 in a CFL Premier Division match at the Barrackpore Stadium on Monday.

Captain Sandeep Malik (sixth minute) and substitute Shibam Munda (90+1) were the goal-scorers.

The talking point of the match though was Railway FC’s Tarak Hembram’s injury in the 38th minute after Marshal Kisku of Bagan tacked him from behind.

A pair of umbrellas was used as props to immobilise the knee as Hemdram writhed in pain. He was later admitted to a super-speciality hospital in South Calcutta.

“We feared he might have fractured his left knee, but it’s a ligament injury. The person who initially used two umbrellas showed an excellent presence of mind. At that point, the knee needed to be immobilised. The umbrella support did just that,” IFA secretary Anirban Dutta, who had met the footballer in the hospital, said.

Questions though, were raised why there was no second ambulance which could have taken Hembram to the hospital much earlier.

In other matches, Police AC defeated George Telegraph 3-0, while New Alipore Suruchi Sangha routed Measurers Club 6-0. Debjit Basak netted a brace.