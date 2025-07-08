MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 08 July 2025

A pair of umbrellas to treat injured knee: 'Innovative' aid for Railway FC's Tarak Hembram

'We feared he might have fractured his left knee, but it’s a ligament injury. The person who initially used two umbrellas showed an excellent presence of mind. At that point, the knee needed to be immobilised. The umbrella support did just that,' IFA secretary Anirban Dutta said

Our Bureau Published 08.07.25, 11:53 AM
A pair of umbrellas was used for the initial treatment of injured Railway FC player Tarak Hembram during Monday’s CFL Premier Division match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Barrackpore Stadium.

A pair of umbrellas was used for the initial treatment of injured Railway FC player Tarak Hembram during Monday’s CFL Premier Division match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Barrackpore Stadium. Picture courtesy: Facebook

Mohun Bagan Super Giant recorded their second win on the trot defeating Railway FC 2-0 in a CFL Premier Division match at the Barrackpore Stadium on Monday.

Captain Sandeep Malik (sixth minute) and substitute Shibam Munda (90+1) were the goal-scorers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talking point of the match though was Railway FC’s Tarak Hembram’s injury in the 38th minute after Marshal Kisku of Bagan tacked him from behind.

A pair of umbrellas was used as props to immobilise the knee as Hemdram writhed in pain. He was later admitted to a super-speciality hospital in South Calcutta.

“We feared he might have fractured his left knee, but it’s a ligament injury. The person who initially used two umbrellas showed an excellent presence of mind. At that point, the knee needed to be immobilised. The umbrella support did just that,” IFA secretary Anirban Dutta, who had met the footballer in the hospital, said.

Questions though, were raised why there was no second ambulance which could have taken Hembram to the hospital much earlier.

In other matches, Police AC defeated George Telegraph 3-0, while New Alipore Suruchi Sangha routed Measurers Club 6-0. Debjit Basak netted a brace.

RELATED TOPICS

Tarak Hembram Knee Injury
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel amid US push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The two leaders sat down with their top aides for a dinner in the White House Blue Room to mark the Iran operation and discuss efforts to push forward with a 60-day ceasefire proposal to pause the 21-month conflict in Gaza
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Quote left Quote right

The world needs to find a way that trade relations don't have to pass through US dollar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT