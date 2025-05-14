England litmus test for team-first Gautam Gambhir, a man opposite of star culture

Gautam Gambhir has always prioritised the team over the individual while being vocal about abolishing the star culture prevalent in Indian cricket.

“Our country is not team obsessed, it’s individual obsessed. We count individuals bigger than our team, other countries like England, Australia, New Zealand, the team is bigger and not the individual,” the Team India head coach had said a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

He often cited the example of Yuvraj Singh from his playing days, saying the all-rounder never got his due for his contributions in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

This team-first philosop­hy has always been at the forefr­ont in Gambhir’s tenure at KKR, be it as captain or coach. Now, he wishes to pursue a si­milar doctrine while running the affairs of the Test side.

The twin retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli within a space of five days will enhance Gambhir’s control over a fairly young bunch of players who are keen to find their feet at the highest level. Perhaps only seniors like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja wield the star charisma and experience to match Rohit or Kohli.

Gambhir had been brought into the fold last year, replacing Rahul Dravid, to facilitate the transition process keeping in mind the next World Test Championship cycle, which begins with the five-match series in England. The head coach found a suitable ally in chief selector Ajit Agarkar who has more or less stayed tuned to his thought process.

It is understood that Bumrah’s workload management will be a key issue in the

next few months and the fast bowler is not in line to succeed Rohit. Shubman Gill has emerged as a unanimous choice in the circumstances.

Gambhir has always excelled in his association with youngsters. Those who

have worked with him at KKR say he enjoys calling the shots while not being averse to ideas or discussions with his teammates.

“The presence of a Rohit or a Kohli means there will be questions asked at team meetings and issues debated upon. Even Ravichandran Ashwin was adept at picking the brains of the head coach, be it Rahul Dravid or Gambhir. This is not something which suits everyone,” a source who had been associated with the support staff said.

“The aura of Kohli or Rohit meant that you could not dismiss their proposals straightaway. Now Gambhir can work with more freedom and push the captain into accepting his thought process.”

Gambhir’s growing influence over team affairs was clear when assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, considered close to Rohit, was removed by the BCCI. Rohit thanked Nayar on social media in what has been seen as an act of defiance in certain quarters.

The Rohit-Gambhir association never really prospered like the Rohit-Dravid partnership which played a key role in their success story. Things were different with Kohli with the two Delhiites forging a working relationship at the insistence of individuals close to both the stalwarts.

It was evident that Gambhir wanted to run the team on his own terms and was willing to take bold decisions to ring in the changes. Aware that he would face hurdles in his attempt, the head coach was ready to take the flak.

Both Rohit and Kohli had struggled for runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia which made Gambhir and Agarkar’s task easier.

Sources told The Telegra­ph that Agarkar quizzed both seniors on their future pl­ans after the Australia series. While nothing specific was told to them individually, it was indicated that the thinkta­nk was looking beyond them.

The Board was keen to retain Kohli till at least the England tour, even if it meant offering him the captaincy bait, but the team management had other plans. Sensing the inevitable, both players decided to leave on their own terms.

With the two pillars of Indian batting exiting the stage together, Gambhir will face the biggest test of his coaching career in England with a fairly new line-up.

He will perhaps wield more power than captain-in-waiting Gill. His authority will be questioned if he fails to deliver. Indian cricket is replete with instances when coaches had to back out to fulfil the captain’s whims.

Can Gill forge a promising alliance with Gambhir or will he take umbrage at the coach’s clout? Therein lies the key to India’s Test fortunes.