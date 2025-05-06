With sixes & yorkers, Russell regales in role of all-rounder

Andre Russell’s return to form couldn’t have come at a better time for KKR. The defending champions need to win their remaining three matches to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

Russell said he felt like he could “breathe” again after the thrilling last-ball win over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday. He praised pacer Vaibhav Arora for executing the yorker against Shubham Dubey off the last ball, saying they were keeping themselves “calm” without worrying about anything.

“I think as professionals, this is a part of the game where it comes down to the wire and I think Vaibhav kept his cool and executed a good yorker. I can finally breathe now. I was worried if it’s gonna go into a Super Over or they’re gonna get a four somewhere or whatever, but a win is a win. Just stay calm, we are professionals,” Russell said on the IPL website.

Russell batted at No. 5 and remained unbeaten on 57 off 25 balls. It was mainly because of him that KKR scored 95 off their last seven overs and set the Royals 207 to win.

“It’s been a bit dry for the last couple of games, but I’ve been hitting the ball well in practice, so I knew something big was coming.

“I wasn’t worried about my technique or what was going on. Good to hit some balls in the crowd and just to get that big cheer... and the most important thing iswe finish with a win here,” he said.

“When I look and see how things have been going and the bowling attack that we have, it’s just simple for me to give myself another role where I come in and bowl some yorkers in the back end and try to execute.

“If I get 12 balls to bowl, I try to execute eight or nine or maybe the entire 12, but we are human beings and we’re going to miss our length at times, but I try to execute as much as possible.

“I’m happy to play that role because my bowling complements my batting and my batting complements the bowling. So I think once I’m getting runs, the confidence is going into the bowling, and that’s when you’re an all-rounder, you look forward to these nights,” Russell said.

The all-rounder will look to continue his smashing form when they host CSK on Wednesday, their final league match at the Eden.