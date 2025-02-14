Wicket-taker Harshit Rana an ace up sleeve: Experts want pacer to not think of economy

Team India’s decision to include Harshit Rana over a more experienced Arshdeep Singh in the first two ODIs against England indicated that they already knew about Jasprit Bumrah’s unavailability in the Champions Trophy.

On Tuesday night, it was officially announced that India’s pace spearhead would miss the ICC mega event as Harshit then walked into the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six wickets from the three matches in his debut ODI series reflect impressive returns for the 23-year-old pacer, who stands a fair chance of making India’s XI in a few Champions Trophy games as well. India are handling Mohammed Shami with care as the senior quick, following his recovery, featured in just two of the five T20Is and a couple of one-dayers in the just-concluded tour of England.

Shami’s workload continues to be a factor and assumes greater importance, considering Bumrah’s absence. So, it won’t be too surprising if the 34-year-old is rested in a game or two at the Champions Trophy, which means Harshit will be getting an opportunity in those matches.

Being a blue-eyed boy of head coach and former Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir, the KKR pacer has had a taste of international cricket in all formats of the game. His Test experience in Australia wasn’t great, but in T20Is and ODIs, Harshit has been amongst wickets and struck at crucial junctures.

That said, he has been a tad expensive as well in terms of the economy rate. In all the three ODIs against England, Harshit had a tough time in his first spell. A majority of his six scalps came especially when the ball became a little older, while the shot selection from some English batsmen also played a part in gifting him those wickets.

So, is this aspect of leaking runs with the new ball a big reason to worry?

“You need to keep in mind that aggressive bowlers will go for a few runs because they go for wickets. But the young blood that Harshit is, he believes in taking wickets. So, I think we should let him go with the momentum rather than think about his economy rate. Forget his performance and just look at his attitude and approach. That was really impressive,” KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit told The Telegraph on Thursday.

“It’s just the beginning and I’m sure he will learn because he has got that swing, pace and variation in bowling. The more he plays, the better he will understand. But at

this point, no use putting pressure on him regarding what he has to do.”

Former India and Kerala pacer Tinu Yohannon, who worked with Harshit as the India D bowling coach in the Duleep Trophy earlier this season, echoed the same. However, he also pointed out that “those extra six overs” in one-dayers do make a difference compared to bowling in T20s.

“Harshit will go for runs. You have to expect some loose balls from him, but he’ll also get you crucial breakthroughs. Bowling four overs (in a T20) is different as batsmen are also under pressure. But bowling those extra six overs in an ODI is a different ballgame as you need to be more consistent,” Yohannon said.

“But, Harshit could be utilised as a bowler who uses the hard lengths. He hits the deck hard and gets good purchase because of his height and also gives backspin on the ball. That’s where he is effective.”

At this time of the year in Dubai, the weather may not be scorching hot as it tends to be from July/August. The pitches thus could offer a little more assistance to quicks instead of being excessively flat.

“Harshit’s strength is the back-of-a-length deliveries. He bowls on and around the off-stump. So, if he gets the new ball, he can focus on that off-stump channel. Otherwise, similar lengths will be effective... Only thing is he has to bowl at a similar pace,” Yohannon stated.