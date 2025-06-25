‘Why not sacked yet’: Trolls roll up their sleeves as Gambhir’s Test record takes another hit

Team India fans are unhappy. Not because the Headingley Test ended in England’s favour, but because some striking chinks in the armour showed up.

The stats were in India’s favour throughout five days. Five centuries across two innings, a Jasprit Bumrah fifer, a KL Rahul century – but nothing could cut it against an English bowling line-up.

The trolls have rolled up their sleeves and the target is none other than Gautam Gambhir. With just one win in the last nine Test matches for Team India, the odds are stacked against Gambhir.

This fan watched the press conference and rightly spotted that it’s not Gambhir or the team but the media’s fault.

Another fan wanted the BCCI to set a deadline for Gambhir, saying let GG have another game before he is sacked for good

Is Gambhir bringing back memories of the dreaded Gregg Chappell? Someone has gone all out calling GG, the weakest Indian coach ever.

No Shreyas Iyer, no Mohammed Shami and Anshul Kamboj not even in the reckoning, fans have had enough with “the politics” behind the team selection.

This man has no fear of drawing flak, he has gone all out and said Gambhir deserves zero credit for the Champions Trophy win saying the players did it despite Gambhir.

Calls to sack Gambhir are coming from all ends of the country with someone flagging Gambhir’s “negative” mindset

This netizen asks a genuine question – how is Gambhir still around? He’s been given all the power and yet produces no results

Here’s a parody take on GG’s thoughts. Who will be blamed now that the seniors have retired?

Given the lack of contribution from a returning Karun Nair, netizens are left sour over the fact that Shreyas Iyer was left out. The blame lands with Gautam Gambhir and Agarkar.

Attacking Gambhir based on his own batting woes in England, this troll didn’t just pull out his stats, but even pulled out this classic bit of commentary by Geoffrey Boycott calling Gambhir ‘rubbish’.

Personal egos and whims are affecting the team combination, says this person while calling for Gambhir’s sacking.

This post is a sheer rant at Gambhir for sidelining senior players. This X user thinks the BCCI retired the wrong people.

Gambhir never takes accountability, only credit, says this user who believes its high time that Gambhir be held accountable for India’s lacklustre performance.

Jaiswal, Jadeja, Gill not spared

Gautam Gambhir wasn’t the only one getting flak. Yashasvi Jaiswal too caught a few strays after not being able to hold onto quite a few crucial catches.

“Catches win matches” has never been a more apt saying in cricket. This fan has called up Jaiswal for dropping four or five catches.

No impact from India’s seniormost player Ravindra Jadeja was sure to make his name do the rounds on X.

‘Test captaincy is easy’ – that's what Jadeja had said on Ravichandran Ashwin’s podcast. Team India fans will be highlighting this comment across social media all through this series.

Even captain Gill caught a few barbs with one user posting a screengrab calling his expression that of a clueless captain.