Why did Dhoni win Player of the Match? Even he doesn't know, but fans do

When handed the player of the match award after Chennai Super Kings ended their winless streak with a 5-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Monday, a 43-year-old M.S.Dhoni looked bemused.

“Even I was wondering why you guys are giving me this,” Dhoni said, flashing a familiarr smile. “I think Noor bowled really well today. The new-ball bowlers were outstanding too.”

That’s classic Dhoni — humble, deflective, and always thinking three steps ahead.

But it wasn’t just the post-match modesty that got fans and commentators talking.

In front of a packed stadium in Lucknow, Dhoni turned back the clock with an 11-ball 26 that proved crucial in CSK’s chase of 167.

And if the bat didn’t do enough, his glove work did. A sharp stumping and a sensational no-look underarm run-out in the final over left fans on social media ablaze.

It was his first player of the match award since 2019, when he’d walloped 75 against Rajasthan Royals. This one may have lasted just 11 balls, but it had Dhoni’s signature.

‘We needed this’

For a CSK side under pressure, Monday’s win was a sigh of relief. “It’s good to win a game. Things hadn’t been going our way, but this gives us confidence,” said Dhoni.

He acknowledged the team’s struggles, both with bat and ball. The CSK captain also hinted that the Chepauk surface had something to do with it. “Maybe the wickets in Chennai have been a bit on the slower side. But away from home, the batting group has done better. Today, they expressed themselves, which is important.”

It was the bowlers who impressed him more. “Our bowling unit has been ahead of the batting so far,” he said.

“We were putting a lot of pressure on Ash [Ravichandran Ashwin] by using him in the powerplay. We made some changes and I feel this attack is much better balanced.”

The new-look attack did the job. Khaleel Ahmed struck in the opening over, dismissing Aiden Markram, and Anshul Kamboj followed up with the wicket of Nicholas Pooran.

While Rishabh Pant staged a comeback with a 49-ball 63, Ravindra Jadeja’s 2/24 kept LSG in check.

Then there was Dhoni. A flick of the wrist, a nonchalant underarm, and Abdul Samad was run out by inches. “Only Dhoni,” one fan posted in X. “Physics should study him,” wrote another.

The Pant fightback

Rishabh Pant, after a forgettable start to the season, finally clicked, steering LSG to 166/7 with a 63-run knock studded with four fours and as many sixes.

Badoni chipped in with a quick 22, but Jadeja and Pathirana ensured there was no late flourish.

CSK’s chase stuttered early, but Shivam Dube held the fort at one end while Dhoni played the closer, hammering 26 off 11 (which included three fours and a six) to seal the deal.

But in a campaign where CSK needed belief, Dhoni gave them just that — even if he wasn’t sure why he got the trophy.