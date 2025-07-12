Perseverance yields Lord’s five-for, Bumrah's master blaster performance in Test

Jasprit Bumrah claimed his first five-wicket haul at Lord’s in a Test and will now feature on the Honours Board at the Home of Cricket.

The world’s No.1 fast bowler had been rested in Edgbaston to be ready for the third Test and has delivered in superb fashion. Bumrah celebrated the occasion with a raised left-hand with the index finger pointing out after he had dismissed Jofra Archer at the start of the second session.

Bumrah went wicketless in his opening spell on the opening day despite troubling the English batters with the lateral movement on offer. But as Sunil Gavaskar said, sometimes the best of the deliveries are not enough to get a wicket.

It was only in the final session on Thursday that he got a wicket when he broke through Harry Brook’s defence with a beautiful delivery.

Bumrah returned to his best on the second morning with a vengeance. With the second new ball in hand, he virtually ran through the middle order. Ben Stokes was the first victim, bowled by a peach of a delivery, centurion Joe Root was dismissed shortly after, before Chris Woakes was sent back for a golden duck.

While Lord’s stood up to salute Root for his 37th Test hundred, it was also about Bumrah on Friday morning. He took seven balls to dismiss the three batters and was on a hat-trick, but Brydon Carse thwarted it.

It was sensational stuff as Bumrah left Stokes stunned. He angled it from around the wicket and the ball shaped back in a little. Stokes tried to fend it, but there was enough gap between bat and pad for the ball to jag through and hit the top of off stump.

It was Root’s turn next. The middle stump was uprooted as he went for the drive to a full-pitched delivery a little late and ended up getting an inside edge. England’s confidence had been shaken as Woakes followed the next ball.

The ultra-edge showed a spike and India won a DRS review for the first time in the series. It took some convincing from Bumrah and Dhruv Jurel for Shubman Gill to agree to the review, and it worked.

Sanjay Manjrekar praised Bumrah’s perseverance.

“This is what Bumrah is all about. It was a humbler Bumrah today (Friday), he accepted the conditions, knew there wasn’t much in the pitch, and just kept coming in and bowling. He shelved the ego and focused on perseverance... There were no magic deliveries, just consistent line and length,” he said on JioHotstar.

“These wickets came through sheer hard work. India bowled really well to keep England under control, and on a pitch like this, that’s a good outcome.”