'Who's Maa?': LSG coach Justin Langer answers reporter’s call mid-press conference

Langer downplayed any concerns about the pitch, saying, 'The less we talk about the pitches, the better'

PTI Published 05.04.25, 02:17 PM
Justin Langer at the post-match press conference.

Justin Langer at the post-match press conference. Screengrab

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer created a hilarious moment when he picked up a reporter's phone call during the post-match press conference following their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL game here.

While answering a question about injured pacer Mayank Yadav, Langer noticed the phone placed near him at the podium, which was ringing with "Mom" flashing on the screen.

"Who's Maa?" Langer asked, seeking the reporter's permission before promptly answering the call.

"Mom, it's 12:08 AM, I am at a press conference," he said, causing a burst of laughter among the reporters in the room.

Langer seemed in good spirits after LSG restricted MI to 191-5 in pursuit of a 204-run target, bouncing back from their previous loss with a 12-run win, their second victory in four games.

Following LSG’s heavy defeat to Punjab Kings, team mentor Zaheer Khan had suggested that the conditions didn’t suit his team’s strengths. However, Langer downplayed any concerns about the pitch, saying, "The less we talk about the pitches, the better."

“To be completely honest, both pitches here have been excellent for the past two years. There was a little bit of emotion after the last game. My whole time as the head coach, I’ve really enjoyed playing here," he said.

"It’s nice to have a little bit of variations on how they play. The less we talk about the pitches the better," Langer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

