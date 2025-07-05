MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
West Indies vs Australia, 2nd Test: Brandon King and Roston Chase fight back for Windies

King fared better of the two, batting on 39, while Chase struggled but still went into Lunch unconquered on 16

Published 05.07.25, 11:10 AM
John Campbell of the West Indies on way to his 40 on the second day of the second Test against England in St George's on Friday, in a picture posted on X

The West Indies reached 110/3 in their first innings at Lunch on Day II of their Test against Australia in Grenada. Australia were bowled out for 286 on the opening day of the match.

Australia had begun the day well and applied pressure on the Caribbean side by reducing them to 64/3 at one stage. But the home team fought back with an unbroken 46-run stand between Brandon King and captain Roston Chase.

King fared better of the two, batting on 39, while Chase struggled but still went into Lunch unconquered on 16.

Earlier, John Campbell sparkled for a 52-ball 40, but was also guilty of wasting the good start as he fell to a needlessly aggressive shot.

Campbell’s opening partner, Kraigg Brathwaite was out for a duck in his 100th Test.

Australia’s first innings saw fifties from Beau Webster and Alex Carey.

Brief scores: Australia 286. West Indies 110/3 (John Campbell 40). At Lunch, Day II.

