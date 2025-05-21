We had a lot of gaps, injuries: Rishabh Pant on Lucknow Super Giants' exit from IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year in the IPL on Monday.

The Rishabh Pant-led franchise suffered their fourth straight loss in this edition, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Pant said injuries hampered their bowling, which resulted in LSG’s exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Definitely it could have been one of our best seasons, but coming into the tournament, we had a lot of gaps, injuries and as a team we decided to not talk about that, but it became difficult to fill those gaps for us,” he said.

“The way we planned the auction, if we had had the same bowling... but this is cricket, sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t, we take pride in the way we played and take the positives from the season rather than the negative side.”

LSG paid ₹11 crore to retain Mayank Yadav who impressed last season with his raw pace and wicket-taking abilities. The fast bowler, however, could play only two matches before being sidelined by another injury.

Mohsin Khan, another pacer, also was ruled out at the start of the season. Akash Deep, who was troubled by injuries as well, couldn’t deliver up to expectations.

Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan tried their best to provide impetus to a weak bowling line-up but it wasn’t enough.

The injuries, however, couldn’t hide the non-performance of some of their batters, including Pant.

The most expensive player in IPL history at ₹27 crore, Pant, has been out of touch since the beginning of the season. He scored 135 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 100 and a highest score of 63.

Nicholas Pooran’s recent dip in form has also hurt the side. The West Indian had a flying start to the campaign, scoring four half-centuries in his first six innings. However, he was dismissed under 12 four times in his next six outings.

With Pooran losing touch and Pant out of form, the Super Giants struggled to find their rhythm.

Mitchell Marsh backed his skipper for a strong comeback in their remaining two league matches

“He’d be the first one to say that he hasn’t had the season that he would have liked. But we know that he’s a fantastic player, highly skilled. So he will be back, hopefully, in the last two games,” Marsh said.

Marsh turned out to be consistent, scoring 443 runs in 11 matches, at a strike-rate

of 157.09.