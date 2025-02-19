We believe we can beat any team in Champions Trophy, says Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto

Heading into their Champions Trophy opener against formidable neighbours India, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was filled with optimism. He was particularly emboldened by the rise of pace sensation Nahid Rana, who has added a new dimension to their bowling attack.

The 22-year-old Rana holds the record for the fastest ball (152kph) bowled by a Bangladesh cricketer, hits 150kph on occasion, and averages 145kph for most of his spells.

Besides the presence of Rana and experienced pace colleague like Taskin Ahmed, the team also has few useful all-rounders and spinners, and some good batters.

"Obviously, all-rounders always balance the team and we have got some good all-rounders. I hope they will perform tomorrow," Shanto said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

"If you look in this format, our team is quite balanced and we believe we can beat any team in this tournament. All teams are capable of winning this trophy but I am someone who is not thinking about the opponents much. If we execute our plan properly we can beat any team in any day," Shanto said.

After years of struggle, Bangladesh are now in a position to boast a good pace-bowling attack, feels Shanto.

"Yes, obviously. I think we always struggle with our seam attack, but last couple of years we have got some quality fast bowlers. Now we have got Nahid Rana, Taskin the way they are bowling. I think it helps a lot.

"As a captain, we love to see them bowling fast. So, I'm really happy that we have got a good fast bowling unit and under lights the ball might swing. So, if they bowl in the good areas, it will help our team." Rana has done well in his nascent career, having taken 20 wickets in six Tests and four scalps in three ODIs.

Bangladesh are in a group in which the spotlight is on traditional rivals India and Pakistan, and Shanto was asked if this is a favourable position to be in before a big tournament.

"Yeah, obviously. I think if you look at all eight teams - they are quality teams. And against India, Pakistan, New Zealand, we have good memories. We won a couple of matches in recent times.

"Last year, when we played India in Bangladesh, we have some good memories from then. But that is past, I think if we play well tomorrow and execute our plan, we will have a good match tomorrow," he said.

Shanto refused to read much into the absence of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan.

The conditions in the UAE are familiar to both the teams but for Bangladesh to have any chance against India, Shanto knows that they will have to have one of the best days in all departments.

"We have to play well in all departments - batting, bowling, fielding - because I think the way we played the last few years in this format, I think we have a good side and as you mentioned the conditions are quite similar. I'm really confident that we will prepare ourselves well." When asked about Rana, Shanto said he was looking to leading the pace attack on Thursday and that his emergence has motivated the whole bowling unit.

"I think last few matches he bowled really well and bowled fast. And when we see in the ground bowling like this, it helps our whole bowling unit. And it's motivated us.

"He needs to be fit and he can continue his bowling form. We have got another two-three fast bowlers as well," he said.

After their opener in Dubai, Bangladesh will be playing their last two group games in Pakistan, and the conditions there are going to be different.

"Yes, here I think we need to adjust, because if you look at this wicket, probably it's not that high scoring if you compare to Pakistan. So, we have to adjust.

"Recently we played against Pakistan in a Test match in Rawalpindi. We have that experience how the wicket will behave. But as a cricketer, I think we all understand when we need to adjust and how to play the game. I don't think it will be difficult."

Talks around fast-bowling unit

With Rana linking up with the likes of Taskin, a lot of people have started talking about Bangladesh's fast bowling department, and Shanto said factors such as switching to Duke balls and arrival of experts from overseas have contributed to the improvement in the country's pace attack.

"I think the important thing is the wicket and the ball has been changed in first class cricket. We play with the Duke ball, so the fast bowlers wanted to bowl a lot of overs and we get a little bit charged.

"And obviously there is a lot of local coaches and obviously overseas coaches there, so they helped and they motivated the fast bowlers, how they can compete in the international arena.

"So that is one thing... the ball has changed and the wicket, and thanks to BCB the way they think about our fast bowlers," he said.

Shanto is also expecting a lot of crowd support for his team in Dubai.

The Bangladesh skipper added that he is not solely relying on his pacers to power their bowing attack, but they also have experienced spinners in their ranks.

"I am not just depending on our pace bowling attack, to be very honest. What I mentioned is that we did not have a lot of pace bowlers now unlike earlier times. We have always had spinners, so we now have good balance of pace, and spin."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.