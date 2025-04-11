Vodafone Idea goes live with 5G services at M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai

Telecom major Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched its 5G services at the Chepauk cricket stadium in the city, cashing in on the ongoing IPL season.

The company has deployed additional 5G sites and strengthened its network with technologies like BTS and MassiveMIMO.v which are designed to provide the best digital experience to customers.

Vi has brought its 5G services to the Chepauk Cricket Stadium here ensuring that cricket fans in Chennai can experience ultra-fast speeds with its live internet actions, a company statement here said on Friday.

Vi has strengthened its network infrastructure to provide seamless 5G connectivity at the stadium., it said The Indian Premier League 18th edition commenced on March 22. On Friday, home team Chennai Super Kings is all set to play against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk stadium.

