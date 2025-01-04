Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sudip Kumar Gharami’s unbeaten century takes Bengal to victory

Captain Sudip Kumar Gharami smashed a brilliant unbeaten 107 off 128 balls to power Bengal to a dominant six-wicket victory over Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad on Friday.

This was their fourth victory in five games and they remain on top of Group E with 18 points. They next face Madhya Pradesh in their final group game on Sunday. A win against MP, will help Bengal make the quarter finals.

Gharami's fourth List A ton included 13 boundaries and one six.

Batting first, Bihar were bowled out for 235 in 49 overs. Piyush Kumar Singh scored 89 off 112. Pradipta Pramanik (3/34), Karan Lal (2/23) and Mukesh Kumar (2/57) were among the wickets. Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh and Kaushik Maity also bagged a wicket each.

Chasing 236, Abishek Porel (55 off 53) and Gharami gave Bengal a flying start with 111-run partnership.

Nair in record books

Karun Nair bettered the world record for scoring most List A runs without being dismissed as Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh. In another match, Shreyas Iyer’s 137 powered Mumbai to a massive 163-run win over Puducherry on Friday.

At Vizianagaram, Varun Chakravarthy claimed five wickets as Tamil Nadu shot out Mizoram for a mere 71 in 21.2 overs and won by 10 wickets with 40 overs to spare.

Nair, who had gone unbeaten in each of his last four matches scoring 112, 44, 163 and 112, smashed another 112 to power Vidarbha to a commanding eight-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in their Group D contest.

After Sameer Rizvi’s 104 off 82 balls took UP to 307/8, Vidarbha responded with 313/2 as Yash Rathod (138 not out off 140 balls) and Nair (112 not out off 101 balls) made merry.

In Ahmedabad, Iyer hit 137 not out as Mumbai crushed Puducherry by a massive 163 runs.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 82/5 when Iyer came to their rescue with a match-winning innings.

Brief scores: Bihar 235 in 49 (Piyush Singh 89, Pradipta Pramanik 3/34, Karan Lal 2/23, Mukesh Kumar 2/57). Bengal 239/4 in 42.3 (Sudip Gharami 107 not out, Abhishek Porel 55). Bengal won by 6 wickets.