Former England captains fear fan anger against Ben Stokes after Perth Ashes defeat

Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Mike Atherton both fear frustrated fans could turn on skipper Ben Stokes and his teammates following the first Test debacle in Perth.

A series of reckless dismissals in the second innings led to England’s eight-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test after being in control on the opening day.

Vaughan senses Stokes’s team are testing the patience of their loyal supporters.

“England fans love this team, but if I was in the XI, I’d be fearful the supporters will turn because the side keeps making the same mistakes,” Vaughan wrote in London’s Daily Telegraph.

“We can’t be that surprised that they got rolled twice in Perth. Under Stokes, England have been bowled out nine times in fewer than 40 overs and 12 times in fewer than 50. It is a long-running habit. I hope they prove me wrong, but I would be amazed if they turn it round from here.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Atherton revealed he spoke to many fans post the result in Perth, and some were seething.

“Quite a few England supporters were on the train (back into Perth) and I was chatting to them... their reaction was a mixture of absolute bafflement but also a touch of anger,’ he said.

“Thousands of supporters have flown out and spent vast amounts of money to watch the England team. To have no cricket on days three, four and five, you can understand that reaction.”

England have been licking their wounds following their eight-wicket defeat by Australia, with Stokes admitting his side were left ‘shellshocked’.

Vaughan had opened up a war of words with Stokes after he criticised England for choosing to play their warm-up matches at Lilac Hill, a much slower ground than the bouncy wicket at the Perth Stadium. His appraisal prompted a fiery response from the England skipper, who branded Vaughan and Ian Botham “has-beens”.