Bengal prepare flexible batting line-up as Hardik Pandya eyes comeback in T20 opener

Bengal will be going in with a flexible batting order in their Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy opener against Baroda in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad being a typical T20 wicket, Bengal are trying to ensure they tick all their boxes when it comes to batting, which has been their area of concern over the years.

Karan Lal and keeper-batter Abishek Porel will most likely open the innings. “We’ll keep the rest of the batting order flexible, depending on the situation,” head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

Hardik return

All-rounder Hardik Pandya’s comeback to competitive cricket is on the cards in the tournament.

Hardik, who had sustained a quadriceps injury during this year’s Asia Cup earlier, would certainly want to prove his match fitness before the South Africa T20Is beginning on December 9. The focus will also be on teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi.