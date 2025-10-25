Two hat-tricks in one innings: Services bowlers script Ranji Trophy history against Assam

Cricket fans in Tinsukia witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle on Saturday as Services bowlers Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra achieved a milestone in Ranji Trophy history — two hat-tricks in the same innings.

The feat unfolded on Day 1 of the second-round clash between Assam and Services at the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground, where the hosts were bowled out for just 103 in 17.2 overs.

Services were later bowled out for 108 runs.

The match carried added significance as Tinsukia hosted its first First-Class encounter in 24 years, and expectations were high for a competitive contest.

Assam captain Riyan Parag opted to bat first after winning the toss, but the innings soon spiralled into chaos against a disciplined Services bowling attack.

Arjun Sharma delivered the first blow with his maiden First-Class hat-trick, which also marked the first of the 2025-26 Ranji season.

The left-arm spinner struck in the 12th over, removing Riyan Parag (36), Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy in successive deliveries.

Arjun’s control over line and length, combined with his subtle variations, helped him finish with figures of 5 for 46.

The drama intensified soon after, when left-arm pacer Mohit Jangra claimed the second hat-trick of the innings.

Jangra bowled opener Pradyun Saikia (52 off 46) before dismissing Mukhtar Hussain and Bhargab Lakhar to complete his maiden First-Class hat-trick.

Earlier, Assam had already been jolted by off-spinner Pulkit Narang, who took two early wickets to set the tone for Services’ dominance.

This match marks the first time in Ranji Trophy history that two bowlers have taken hat-tricks in the same innings.

The only comparable occurrence in Indian First-Class cricket dates back to 1963, when Services’ Joginder Singh Rao claimed two hat-tricks in a single innings against Northern Punjab in Amritsar — a record that remains unmatched to this day.

Arjun’s effort made him the first bowler to pick up a Ranji Trophy hat-trick since Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, who achieved the feat against Meghalaya in January 2025 and was named Player of the Match as Mumbai won by an innings and 456 runs.

Jangra’s effort made him the third bowler to accomplish the feat in the ongoing season.

At the end of the day’s play, Assam scored 56/5 in their second innings and led by 51 runs.