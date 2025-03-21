Two balls, saliva rule and a rookie spinner: Andy Flower’s take on RCB’s IPL 2025 plans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower has thrown his weight behind the IPL’s latest rule changes, welcoming the introduction of two balls in the second innings to tackle the dew factor and the return of saliva use for shining the ball.

Ahead of the opening match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Flower also backed young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma to handle the spin responsibilities despite his limited experience, urging patience with the promising talent.

Backing Rajat Patidar’s leadership

Flower also addressed the surprise appointment of Rajat Patidar as RCB’s captain, insisting that the entire team is behind him.

Despite leading a squad packed with seasoned campaigners like Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya, Patidar will be making his captaincy debut when RCB takes on Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

“We were conscious in our recruitment of experienced leaders who can support Rajat. He’s excited about the challenge, and we’re right behind him,” Flower said at the pre-match press conference.

While Patidar is untested as a skipper at this level, Flower believes the presence of Kohli, Bhuvneshwar, and Hazlewood will ease the transition.

“These guys have led teams at different levels—state, IPL, international—and that’s invaluable. Their leadership will boost Rajat’s confidence,” he added.

Bowlers set to lead themselves

Flower is banking on his bowling unit’s experience, suggesting that the likes of Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar, and Krunal can operate with minimal intervention. “That’s four guys captaining themselves when it comes to tactics and decision-making. We’re in a good place in terms of leadership depth,” he noted.

Suyash Sharma, RCB’s primary wrist-spinner, will have a lot on his plate, especially in conditions historically favouring spinners. Flower admitted the youngster is still learning but sees great potential. “He’s got a high ceiling, but none of us know exactly how he’ll fare over a full IPL season. We just have to be patient,” he said, confirming that Sharma has fully recovered from a groin surgery.

Rule changes get Flower’s nod

Among IPL 2025’s key changes, the introduction of two balls in the second innings has been designed to counteract the dew factor—a move Flower believes is long overdue.

“I’ve always wondered why umpires were hesitant to change the ball when conditions became unfair. This rule helps balance the contest between bat and ball,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lifting of the saliva ban—first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic—was met with less enthusiasm. “I don’t see it as a huge factor. Unless, of course, we suddenly see a spike in players sucking on sugary sweets,” he quipped.

(With inputs from PTI)