Two Australian women cricketers molested in Indore, accused held; BCCI condemns 'stray incident'

The ongoing Women’s World Cup was rocked by the news of two Australian women cricketers being stalked and “touched inappropriately” by a motorcyclist in Indore.

The incident occurred in the Khajrana Road area of the city on Thursday morning. Indore police arrested the person involved in the crime on Friday.

According to sub-inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi, the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of the cricketers inappropriately and rode off.

Cricket Australia spoke on the same lines in a statement. “CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore,” it said.

According to the FIR, the duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, and shared their live location with him, and he then passed it on to the local security liaison officer. Based on this, the police team was able to reach the spot immediately.

Therafter, Himani Mishra, assistant commissioner of police, met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the MIG police station.

Raghuvanshi said a bysta­nder had noted the suspect’s motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended. The accused has prior criminal cases registered against him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) called it a “condemnable but stray incident”. “India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

The incident has also embarrassed Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). In a statement, it said it was “deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident”.

“This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women... As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian Women’s team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city known for safety, grace, and hospitality,” the MPCA statement read.

While usually international cricketers are provided with tight security while playing in India, it needs to be found out if the players had sought security for their movement outside the team hotel.

The incident also triggered political mudslinging. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed the incident, which occurred in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, has lowered the image of India before the world. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said: “Mind, this happens during the double-engine government rule. It has lowered our heads before the entire world.”

Australia played South Africa in Indore on Saturday and won their last league match comfortably by seven wickets.

With inputs from PTI