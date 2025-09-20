Tussle between ICC, Pakistan Cricket Board over referee Andy Pycroft's apology video

The tussle between the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board got murkier after an exchange of emails in the last 48 hours following the handshake controversy.

The PCB on Friday respo­nded to ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta’s email and issued clarifications on the issues raised by the world governing body. Gupta had taken strong exception to a video uploaded by the PCB claiming match referee Andy Pycroft’s had issued an apology for the incident.

The ICC felt the use of a mobile phone to film the conversation by the team’s media manager was a breach of protocol in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

The PCB stated that the media manager had “authorised access” to use cameras in the PMOA. It also stated that the ICC should question the match referee on whether he reported it to the anti-corruption unit if the SOP wasn’t followed. However, the ICC’s objection was to the use of mobile phones, not cameras.