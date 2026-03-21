Tim Seifert's pressure-buster mantra: Play the ball, not the bowler

Tim Seifert was the lone bright spot for New Zealand in their surrender to champions India in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad earlier this month. He was the only Kiwi batsman to put some pressure on the Indian bowling attack, but not on Jasprit Bumrah, who had finished with 4/15 that Sunday.

A world-class bowler like Bumrah ought to be given the respect he commands, Seifert acknowledged. However, come March 29 at the Wankhede, when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians, Seifert will be focusing on the ball and not on the bowler, which includes Bumrah as well.

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That’s one way to keep Bumrah at bay, Seifert emphasised. “Yeah, Bumrah’s the best bowler in the world at the moment, so you’ve got to respect him. But at the same time, I think you just got to sometimes take away the name and react to that ball coming down.

“If you can put away the name that you’re facing and just react to the ball, that will put you in a better mindset than potentially playing Bumrah. So, I think that’s one aspect as well,” the New Zealand T20I opener, likely to open for the Knight Riders as well, told The Telegraph at a city hotel on Friday.

“If you play the names, you’ll then get caught up in the headlights and put pressure on yourself. If you narrow it down, you take that pressure off yourself and just worry about how you go about the game, then that’s straightaway pressure off you,” Seifert, who has made just one appearance for the Knight Riders out of his three IPL games so far, added.

Beginning their campaign with an away game, the Knights may have to play out of their skins against a strong Mumbai Indians team. Seifert’s mantra, though, is simple. The Knights just need to react well instead of getting overawed by the big names in the rival ranks.

“As I said, you’ve got to respect those players for who they are. But at the same time, you’ve just got to look to react and worry about that white ball coming down,” the 31-year-old said.

Tackling spin

In the coming weeks, Seifert will be facing KKR’s spin assets Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy at nets, which gives him the scope of sharpening his skills to tackle spin bowling. “Hundred per cent,” he agreed.

“I’ll be having the chance of training with the world’s best spinners. Hopefully, I go away from the IPL as a better player. That’s the exciting thing with franchise cricket and the IPL, that you’re playing with guys all around the world now.

“No matter where you’re from in the world, you’re together in one team and you’re learning from them, and you pick their brain and you look to get better.”

The 33-ball 58 in the semi-final against South Africa in the T20 World Cup on March 4 has certainly given Seifert a fair idea of the conditions at Eden Gardens, and he’s certainly quite optimistic of more such significant contributions at the Knights’ home grpund. “It was a great wicket that night (in the semi-final versus the Proteas). So, hopefully, it continues to be like that throughout the IPL,” Seifert, who had so far played 90 T20Is and four ODIs, stated.

Baz influence

Former Knight Brendon McCullum was KKR’s head coach when Seifert made that lone appearance for the franchise, back in the 2021 edition. McCullum had played a leading role in shaping Seifert’s batting expertise, especially during his stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

Acknowledging McCullum’s influence so far in his career, Seifert said: “Look, as a Kiwi kid watching Baz play, he was the player that I wanted to be like. There are no expectations from myself to try and get 150 (158 not out from McCullum in the inaugural IPL game in 2008) in the first game of the tournament, so I can put that away.

“But yeah, he’s a good friend of mine and he has done a lot for my game up to this point. There’s no pressure to try to be like him, as I’ve just got to be like myself. And the way that I’m going at the moment, hopefully it continues.”