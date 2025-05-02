‘The way we played Delhi, that’s the template’, says skipper Ajinkya Rahane as KKR chase playoffs

Ajinkya Rahane knows a thing or two about timing. On the field, he’s built a reputation around picking his moments. Off it, as captain of a Kolkata Knight Riders side on the playoff fringe, he’s trying to do the same: not panic, not look at the scoreboard, but stay in the moment.

“We’re keeping things simple,” Rahane said during an interaction on ‘Star Sports Press Room’, laying out the philosophy that Kolkata hopes will carry them through the next fortnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every match from here is a must-win for us, and right now, our complete focus is on the game against Rajasthan. We'll take it step by step from there,” said the KKR skipper.

It’s been a season of narrow margins and could-have-beens for KKR.

“It’s easy to dwell on things. If we’d won this close game or that one, things might have been different. But that’s part of cricket, especially in T20s.”

His eyes are fixed on what lies ahead: a set of four must-win games, two of them at home against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings and a locker room that feels in sync.

“The way we played against Delhi as a unit — that’s the kind of performance we want to carry forward,” he said. KKR were ruthless in that outing, not just in execution but in clarity. And Rahane wants more of the same. “We’re not concerned with who’s winning or losing elsewhere. We’re staying in our lane.”

Rahane has seen the highs — a title run with Rajasthan — and the dips, and now finds himself steering a side that’s still searching for rhythm.

CSK and RR, both out of the playoff picture, will be playing with freedom — “dangerous,” Rahane calls it. “They’ve got nothing to lose. So it’s important for us to show up with the right mindset and attitude, focus on that day, and give it everything to win.”

And then there’s the quiet undercurrent that runs through this KKR campaign — the presence of Shah Rukh Khan.

The Bollywood star is more than just a team owner. For Rahane, he’s a listener, an encourager, a calming voice.

“I’ve had quite a few conversations with him, especially when he named me captain,” Rahane said. “He’s incredibly supportive and really understands the game — the players’ mindset, the ups and downs. What stood out to me was how grounded and humble he is, despite being a superstar. He backs everyone like a father figure.”

It’s this backing, this belief— from the dugout, the dressing room, and the top brass — that Rahane hopes will translate into results. Four games. Four wins.