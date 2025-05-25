Thala for another season? MS Dhoni says ‘will think about’ IPL return and decide

MS Dhoni may have finished bottom of the table with the Chennai Super Kings, but he left the IPL season top of the trend charts.

After CSK ended their 2025 campaign with a consolation win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday, skipper MS Dhoni broke his silence on a question that has loomed all season — will he return next year?

And as only Dhoni can, he offered more ambiguity than assurance.

"I’m not saying I’m done, not saying I’m coming back," Dhoni told Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation, leaving fans guessing and Twitter buzzing.

"I have the luxury of timing… 4-5 months to decide. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides, think about it and then decide."

X kept guessing. While memes started flooding timelines with jokes about another CSK season featuring “low battery Dhoni aura”, others held on to hope, clutching to that one line: “I’m not saying I’m done.”

“One last ride loading,” posted a fan with a montage of Dhoni sixes.

“If Thala’s playing, we’re watching — even if he only bats four balls,” added another.

Some even joked that Dhoni was already halfway through planning his 2026 comeback strategy… while riding a Harley through Ranchi’s hills.

Chennai Super Kings, despite a thumping win in their final match, ended at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table — an unusual sight for a franchise steeped in playoff traditions.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to injury early in the season, Dhoni took the reins again, playing all 14 matches.

While his team’s performance drew criticism, Dhoni’s own numbers were far from negligible—six catches, five stumpings and 196 runs at an average of 24.5.

Vintage glovework and crowd-thumping cameos were enough to remind fans why the No.7 shirt still draws roars from yellow-clad stands.

“We didn’t have a great season… one of those years. But the catching was good today," Dhoni said. "If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some will retire at 22."

The 43-year-old, who has defied age and knee pain in equal measure over the past few seasons, also shared a telling anecdote when asked about Vaibhav Suryavanshi touching his feet: "Definitely you feel old. I asked Andre Siddharth, 'How old are you?' And he's exactly 25 years younger than me. That makes me feel old."