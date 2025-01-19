Team India float squad on 'hope'; Posers on fitness and form as selectors zero in on Champions Trophy men

The India squad for the Champions Trophy is dangling on hope.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and captain Rohit Sharma decided on the 15-member side in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon but a lot will depend on how quickly some of the players regain fitness and form.

There is hope that Jasprit Bumrah will be fit enough to bowl after completing his “five-week off-load period” since the Australia tour for back spasms, hope that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retain their white-ball form which saw India reach the final of the ODI World Cup and hope that Kuldeep Yadav recaptures his rhythm without having played a single competitive match since his surgery.

The selectors decided to drop Mohammed Siraj and include Mohammed Shami, whose magical spells sent him on a wicket-taking spree the last time he played for India. Bumrah and ‘stalwart’ Shami will be seen pairing together for the first time since the Ahmedabad final.

One thing that emerged from the news conference featuring Rohit and Agarkar was that only the medical team was aware of Bumrah’s current state. “We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February,” Agarkar said. “We are just hoping Bumrah is fit... That’s the hope.”

Arshdeep Singh will have to recreate his T20 magic, especially his miserly bowling in the death overs, in the circumstances.

“Arshdeep has been around the white ball circuit for a long time. I don’t feel comfortable saying he doesn’t have the experience. He can handle that pressure,” the captain was effusive in his praise.

Ravindra Jadeja has made the cut with positive chances of excelling in subcontinent-like conditions in Dubai though he will face stiff competition from Axar Patel this time.

Kuldeep’s wrist spin could be the trump card but how he resurfaces since his international break will need to be monitored.

The batting core remains intact from the World Cup at home with Yashasvi Jaiswal a significant addition. Vice-captain Shubman Gill will face tough competition from Jaiswal in case of any slip-ups which should augur well for the team.

Rishabh Pant is an addition to the group since the quadrennial showpiece event, but it leaves uncertainty over KL Rahul’s place in the playing XI since the former is expected to perform the wicketkeeping duties.

Much like Shami, all-rounder Hardik Pandya too makes a comeback to the 50-over format following his injury in Pune in October 2023.

The final XV has to be sent to the ICC by February 11 and there’s hope that Bumrah will return to the fold and Shami won’t pick any further injury in the limited overs series against England.