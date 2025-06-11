Target stumps, former Proteas pacer Vernon Philander tells South Africa before World Test Championship

South Africa will have a great chance of coming up trumps in this World Test Championship (WTC) final if they can make the Australian batsmen relive the Jasprit Bumrah nightmare, feels Vernon Philander.

Consistently angling the ball into both right and left-handers had gifted Bumrah 32 wickets in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, giving the Australians a harrowing time even though they won the series 3-1.

Philander believes if Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and the other Proteas pacers can do the same at Lord’s, that could certainly spell a lot of trouble for the Steve Smiths and Travis Heads.

“Yes, perhaps the South African quicks can take a leaf out of Jasprit Bumrah’s book by targeting those stumps,” the former Proteas pacer, with 224 wickets from 64 Tests,

told The Telegraph from Cape Town.

“I think using the angle on the crease is important, not just to release the ball from one point, but you also need to make sure you challenge the (Australian) batters, especially in the first 20 balls. The LBW and bowled out will be a massive element of all modes of dismissals, especially at Lord’s. You’d want to bring those stumps into play.”

The pace attack of both South Africa and Australia will play a significant role in determining the outcome of the decider. Analysing the pace unit of both teams, Philander said: “Both these teams stack up pretty well in the seam department.

“Of course, Australia are a little more experienced in terms of game time, but I do feel South Africa have a real excitement around their youngsters. Marco Jansen, obviously tall, will get the ball to swing and really enjoys bowling with the Dukes ball.

“So, in te­rms of the two pace units, I do feel that they perhaps match each other. It’s going to boil down to those batting departments and whoever can put the most runs on the board.”

Optimum utilisation of the new ball is essential for the Proteas, Philander emphasised. “That new ball will be key. You want to try and pick up early wickets.

“They (Australia) are a team that loves to play off the front foot. They like to play an attacking brand of cricket. So you want to make sure that you start well and match them with that intensity.

“Whenever a new batter walks out to the crease, try to strike in those first 16

to 20 balls, as that’s very important.”

Rabada role

If Rabada, the spearhead of the South African attack, is in his elements in the final, the job could well become simpler for the Proteas.

“KG has had a nice little month off in the IPL. So I think, yeah, he’s fresh and raring to go.

“I saw him bowling in one of the warm-up games recently in the UK. And yeah, he certainly looks like he’s up for the challenge. He has had a lot of battles with some of those Australian top-order batters.

"And again, when you face up against these kinds of bowlers, there’s always that little guy on the shoulder tapping you and saying, ‘He has had success against you in the past.’

“So, KG will be massive in terms of setting the tone for South Africa,” Philander explained.