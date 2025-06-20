Take your time: Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri's tip to Shubman Gill

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri thinks that Shubman Gill will need loads of patience to succeed both as a batter and captain in the upcoming Test series in England.

“I think, take your time,” Shastri said on ‘The ICC Review’.

“It’s not going to be easy. He’s (Gill) been asked to do a tough job, that is to captain India on a tour of England.”

Though it is still early days in Gill’s Test career, Shastri believes that the 25-year-old has enough maturity in him to deal with challenges.

“It’s never easy, but I think he will learn from this exposure. What I saw of him in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans, he seemed very composed and calm. He’s got a good temperament,” Shastri said.

Gill captained the Titans with decent success in this year’s IPL with his team reaching the Eliminator.

“He’s matured as an individual, he’s got some young players around with him, and I think it’s a learning curve as far as Shubman Gill goes.”

Gill, since making his Test debut in December 2020, has so far played 32 matches and scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05.