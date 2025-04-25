MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunrisers Hyderabad keep playoff hopes alive with 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically

PTI Published 25.04.25, 11:25 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Ishan Kishan run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Ishan Kishan run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday to keep their play-off hopes alive.

With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically.

Sent into bat, Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 154. In reply, SRH completed the task in 18.4 overs with Ishan Kishan (44), Kamindu Mendis (32 not out) and Nitish Reddy (19 not out) making valuable contributions with the bat.

This is SRH's first victory against CSK at this venue.

Earlier, with the exception of Dewald Brevis, who top-scored for CSK with a 25-ball 42, and Ayush Mhatre, who made 30 in 19 deliveries, the CSK batters struggled to get going in the must-win game.

Harshal Patel was SRH's wrecker-in-chief with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4/28 in four overs while skipper Pat Cummins too bowled very well to pick 2/21.

Brief scores.

Chennai Super Kings: 154 all out in 19.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42; Harshal Patel 4/28).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 155/5 in 18.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 44).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Sunrisers Hyderabad
