Smriti Mandhana named ICC women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024

Charismatic India opener Smriti Mandhana, was on Monday, named ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year.

The India vice-captain Mandhana set new career standards in One Day Internationals, scoring more runs than she ever has before in a calendar year, racking up 747 runs in 13 innings across 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The left-hander's tally was the highest among leading run-scorer in Women's ODIs in 2024, ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (697), Tammy Beaumont (554) and Hayley Matthews (469).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.