Skipper leads from front in tricky chase; Kudos, Team India champion of champions

India won their third Champions Trophy crown with four wickets in hand. Sounds easy? Well, it was not. India rode the topsy-turvy waves in the final against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday before they emerged champions.

When Rohit Sharma perished, India, chasing New Zealand’s 251/7, were still 130 shy of the target. Rohit’s 76 off 83 balls laid the foundation for the chase, but a lot was still to be done.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (29), KL Rahul (34 not out) and Hardik Pandya (18) remained composed as India overcame some nervous moments before reaching the target with an over remaining.

India finished the tournament unbeaten.

The required run rate, though, was never a problem for India, thanks to Rohit’s initial onslaught. It appeared to be a cakewalk for India when they were 105/0 in the 19th over, till a blinder from Glenn Phillips to send Shubman Gill back lifted New Zealand’s spirits a little.

Kuldeep Yadav

India lost Virat Kohli too soon after. When Rohit, trying to put pressure back on the opposition spinners, was stumped, New Zealand were back in the game. But the required rate was still well within India’s reach. And it stayed that way even after the dismissals of Shreyas and Axar.

It underlines how crucial Rohit’s innings was as he saved his best for the game that counts.

The win came as a huge relief for head coach Gautam Gambhir too, especially after all the flak he had drawn after the Test series losses to New Zealand at home and in Australia.

For New Zealand, except captain Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand spin group wasn’t as threatening as that of India, although off-spinner Michael Bracewell tried his best.

Bracewell did well with the bat as well as his innings of 53 not out off 40 balls gave some impetus to his team’s total. But India had mastered those Dubai conditions and New Zealand did not have enough runs on the board to outplay them.

If that wasn’t all, Kylie Jamieson dropped Shreyas in the deep in the 37th over when India still needed 79 for victory.

Rohit’s innings aside, the four-pronged Indian spin attack played an equally vital role. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel conceded only 144 runs off their 38 overs, taking five wickets and bowling as many as 125 dot balls. Their performance too was a key factor in terms of this final’s outcome.

New Zealand, however, had started well with openers Rachin Ravindra and Will Young finding the scoring shots. But from 57/0 in the eighth over, the Black Caps slumped to 75/3 in the 13th over. They struggled thereafter.