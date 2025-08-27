Skin cancer is real in Australia, says Michael Clarke after nose surgery; urges regular checks

Michael Clarke, one of Australia’s most celebrated cricketers, has once again undergone surgery to remove skin cancer.

The former captain took to Instagram to share an update on his health and a message urging people to take regular check-ups seriously.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early,” Clarke wrote.

Clarke was first diagnosed in 2006, just two years after making his Australia debut. Over the years, he has had several cancers removed, including from his nose.

“It does scare me. I am a dad – I don't want to go anywhere. The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my seven-year-old daughter, and I guess set a good example for her,” he had told The Daily Telegraph in 2023.

Despite health challenges, Clarke represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is, scoring 8,643 runs in Tests and 7,981 in ODIs while also taking 94 wickets across formats.

As captain, Clarke led Australia in 74 Tests and 139 ODIs. His leadership was marked by a 5-0 Ashes win in 2013-14 and the 2015 World Cup triumph on home soil. His form in 2013 earned him recognition as ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide, caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells, often due to ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Australia records the highest rates globally, with its geographical proximity to the equator, high UV levels, and largely fair-skinned population cited as key factors.

Statistics show that at least two in three Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by the age of 70.