India declare first innings at 518 for 5 on day two of second Test against West Indies

India declared their first innings at 518 for five against West Indies on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 off 258 ) and skipper Shubman Gill (129 not out off 196), while Sai Sudharsan (87) scored a fifty.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98).

