Saturday, 11 October 2025

India declare first innings at 518 for 5 on day two of second Test against West Indies

India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill, while Sai Sudharsan scored a fifty

PTI Published 11.10.25, 01:27 PM
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Dhruv Jurel run between the wickets on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Dhruv Jurel run between the wickets on day two of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. PTI

India declared their first innings at 518 for five against West Indies on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

India's innings was headlined by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (175 off 258 ) and skipper Shubman Gill (129 not out off 196), while Sai Sudharsan (87) scored a fifty.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (3/98) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 518 for 5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out, Sai Sudharsan 87; Jomel Warrican 3/98).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Test Match India-West Indies Test
