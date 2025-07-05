Short-ball ploy  exposes lack of game plans, allows England to prosper after 84/5

The third day began with a bang for India as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries to send shock waves through the home team.

But all that optimism faded into a whimper as the Indian bowlers failed to maintain

the momentum.

Jamie Smith brought off his century off 80 balls, slamming the attack with precision and was well supported by Harry Brook. The onslaught upset India’s plans as Smith repeatedly punished the bowlers’ ploy, especially Prasidh Krishna, to pepper him with short-pitched deliveries.

It allowed England to prosper after looking down the barrel at 84/5. They were further aided by a lean slip cordon that allowed for easy scoring opportunities. The English wicketkeeper slammed Prasidh with confidence and found regular boundaries through the square leg-mid wicket region.

Smith plucked four boundaries and a six in a 23-run over to race to a 38-ball 49 just before the first drinks break of the day. England recovered remarkably, collecting 83 runs in the first hour despite the early setbacks.

India’s strategy to bowl with only two slips with England over 300 runs in arrears defied logic. It allowed Smith to counterattack without worrying about the consequences.

“That partnership at the start was very much under pressure, but as soon as India switched to the short-ball tactics, it actually let the English batsmen off the hook,” former England batter Jonathan Trott said on JioHotstar.

“They’re always going to take the short ball on. And once the runs started flowing — as anyone who’s watched cricket knows — that’s when the pressure starts to ease, and they can play their natural game. Even if one of them gets caught on the boundary, it’s not a big deal. The next guy will come in and likely do the same thing.”

India’s defensive tactics, even when they enjoyed the cushion of runs, left former Australia batter Mark Waugh startled. “Strange tactics from India. Nearly 300 in front and have resorted to trying to buy a wicket caught in the deep,” he wrote on X.

As the bowlers floundered with their length, Smith and Brook took on the challenge head-on. They showed tremendous courage and belief in their abilities.

The lack of vision and discipline in the pace attack, in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, lay brutally exposed. It was only after the second new ball was taken that Siraj and Akash Deep brought about England's downfall.