Saturday, 22 February 2025

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dating Irish woman Sophie Shine? Viral photos spark buzz

Dhawan was previously married to kickboxer Aesha Mukerji with whom he has a ten-year-old son Zoravar

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.02.25, 02:22 PM
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine were seen sitting next to each other at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine were seen sitting next to each other at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Thursday.

Former Team India batter Shikhar Dhawan’s appearance with Irish woman Sophie Shine among spectators during an ICC Champions Trophy match on Thursday has sparked dating rumours, with their pictures and videos going viral on social media.

Dhawan, who is currently serving as the official ambassador for the tournament, was in Dubai with Sophie to watch India’s match against Bangladesh, which India won by six wickets. The two were also seen together at the airport.

As per media reports, Sophie works as a product consultant.

Dhawan retired from international and domestic cricket late in August last year after having played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India between 2013 and 2022. Ahead of India’s match against Bangladesh on Thursday, Dhawan said that he would feel Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the Champions Trophy "very strongly" in an ICC column published on Tuesday.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which commenced on February 19, is the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. It is being hosted by Pakistan with matches being played across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The tournament is slated to end on March 9.

Dhawan was previously married to Melbourne-based kickboxer Aesha Mukerji from 2012 to 2021. He has a ten-year-old son, Zoravar, with Aesha. Dhawan has also adopted Aesha’s daughters, Aliyah and Rhea, from her previous marriage.

Shikhar Dhawan ICC Champions Trophy
