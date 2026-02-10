Scots eye a dream double vs England in T20 World Cup and Six Nations clash

Scotland are eying a sporting double against England on Saturday. While the Richie Berrington-led Scots square off against Harry Brook and Co. in their T20 World Cup clash at Eden Gardens, the rugby teams will also lock horns in Edinburgh for the Six Nations meet.

“We’ve got the Scotland rugby team facing England the same day (as the World

Cup game). So, it would make quite a nice headline if Scotland has two wins on Saturday,” the skipper said after beating Italy at the Eden on Monday.

Even in their 35-run defeat to the West Indies last week, Scotland did have their moments and were able to put pressure on the rivals before errors in crucial phases hurt their chase. Bouncing back against the Italians have boosted their confidence, as the Scotsmen believe they can pull off an upset over the two-time T20 champions.

Besides, England had a scratchy start, especially with the ball, in their

opener against Nepal at the Wankhede.

“That dream (beating England) was always there from the start of tournament. Regardless of that game (England-Nepal), we know and we’ve shown in the past

that as a team, if we stick to our strengths and perform well, we can put any side under pressure.

“Obviously, we know it’s going to be a tough... they’re a world-class team, but we too back our strengths,” Berrington stressed.