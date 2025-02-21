‘Satisfying’ innings does the job for Shubman Gill in India’s Champions Trophy opener

Shubman Gill’s eighth ODI century in India’s Champions Trophy opener on Thursday was one instance of his batsmanship. In his own words too, the unbeaten 101 off 129 balls counts among one of his most satisfying innings.

“Obviously, this was one of my most satisfying innings and my first in an ICC event. So, it does feel really good,” Gill, adjudged Man of the Match, told the official broadcaster.

Elaborating on his innings on what was a tricky wicket, Gill said: “When Rohitbhai and I went out there, cutting the ball wasn’t easy because the balls outside off-stump weren’t coming onto the bat.

“So, I tried using my feet against the fast bowlers and go over the circle. Then when the spinners came on, Viratbhai and I spoke of how it wasn’t easy to get the singles on the front foot. So, we concentrated on playing on the back foot.”

When both Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel departed in quick succession, India were still 85 short. Of course, the let-off to KL Rahul when India needed another 63 for victory was a huge relief for Rohit and Co., but Gill’s presence right through the run chase was of utmost importance.

“At one point, there was pressure on us and the message came from the dressing room that one batter had to bat through to the end. I’m glad I could do the job,” the opener said.

Skipper Rohit too was effusive in praise of his fellow opener. “We know the class Gill has. He has been batting brilliantly of late and what he showed us today (Thursday) shouldn’t surprise anyone.

“What was good to see was he remained out there till the end,” Rohit said.

Precisely, this innings was quite uncharacteristic of Gill as he managed just a couple of maximums apart from the nine boundaries he hit.

“The first six gave me a lot of confidence, while the second one got me closer to the hundred. So, both were satisfying,” he said.