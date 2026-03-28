Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad as IPL 2026 kicks off

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2026 here on Saturday.

Representing SRH, 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora is making his IPL debut, while Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh are the two new faces in the RCB lineup.

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Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.