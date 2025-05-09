Royal Challengers Bangalore eye playoffs, Lucknow Super Giants fight for survival in crucial clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have two things in mind when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday.

They have a superb away record this season and will hope to make it seven out of seven in away matches. It will also ensure a playoffs spot for the franchise.

For LSG, who have 10 points from 11 matches, this will be a must-win match if they are to harbour hopes of making the knockouts.

After four wins in the first six games, LSG have struggled and it has got more to do with their top order. The returns of their top three batters, who formed the bedrock of the line-up, have dwindled.

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Poo­ran’s runs have dried up after the fabulous start and the inconsistency is to be blamed for their slump.

RCB have some issues to deal with too. Josh Hazlewood (shoulder niggle) and Phil Salt (viral infection) missed RCB’s game against CSK. A hamstring injury ended Devdutt Padikkal’s season with Mayank Agarwal replacing him.

LSG have struggled at their home ground and hope to make amends.

“We have been a little late in assessing the grounds and the wickets. We have made mistakes there, I’ll acceptthat. But we have three matches in hand,” Super Giants’ Mayank Yadav said.